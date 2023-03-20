Man injured in Ybor City shooting, police say

A man was injured in a shooting in Ybor City early Monday, the Tampa Police Department said.

Officers responded about 3 a.m. to a shooting call near the intersection of 7th Avenue and 16th Street and found a man with a gunshot wound. The man is in stable condition, police said.

Police were searching for a suspect described as a Black man in his late 20s who is about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall. Police said he is wearing a black jacket, black pants and light colored shoes.

Officers ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.