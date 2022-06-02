Man injures three women in two separate attacks at Chicago Chinatown train station

Chicago police have taken into custody a suspect who injured three women in two separate attacks at CTA Red Line platforms in South Loop.

The 29-year-old man was reportedly standing by the CTA Cermak-Chinatown platform when he stabbed a 22-year-old woman in the face with a sharp object at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The man then allegedly tried to stab a 20-year-old woman, who was able to avoid the attack. The assailant punched the woman in the face before fleeing the scene, according to the police.

The suspect also approached a 23-year-old woman at the CTA Roosevelt station just 13 minutes later and hit her with a construction cone.

The 22-year-old and 23-year-old women went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they are reportedly in good condition.

According to police, the attacker was taken into custody and was brought to the Jackson Park Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Feature image via CBS Chicago

