A man inside King Soopers during the shooting broke down in tears during CNN interview: 'It doesn't feel like there's anywhere safe anymore'

Police work on the scene outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo AP Photo/David Zalubowski

A man who witnessed Monday's supermarket shooting said he saw "terrified faces" running toward him.

Ryan Borowski told CNN that customers and employees helped each other escape from the back of the store.

Ten people were killed in the incident, including one police officer.

A man who was inside the Boulder grocery store when a gunman opened fire Monday said employees and customers helped each other escape out of the back of the store.

Ryan Borowski, a witness to the shooting in a King Soopers supermarket that left ten people dead, including one police officer, told CNN's Erin Burnett he heard two loud bangs then started running when he heard a third.

"We knew by the third to run, or at least everybody near me did," Borowski told the network during an interview outside the supermarket on Monday afternoon.

Borowski said he was lucky to be walking away from the sound of the bullets when they started and ran out the back door with a group of people.

"I didn't see a shooter, I just saw terrified faces running toward me," he told Burnett. "And that's when I turned and ran the other direction."

He said the shots sounded like they were coming from the east entrance of the store, near the self-checkout machines.

"Employees showed us the way, and we told employees what was going on, so everybody helped each other and ran to safety as quickly as we could," he said.

Borowski said a group of people all ran to the back of the store in a single file line, holding on to one another with their hands on each other's backs.

"I just threw my groceries on a shelf and took off for my life," he told the outlet.

Employees then helped people out the back door, he said.

Borowski became emotional during the interview, telling Burnett he never could have imagined being in such a situation.

"Boulder feels like a bubble and that bubble burst," he said. "And that's heartbreaking to think that people died today."

Borowski said the incident left him feeling like there's nowhere safe anymore.

"This feels like the safest spot in America, and I just nearly got killed for getting a soda and a bag of chips," he said.

A person of interest, who was injured during the incident, was taken into custody, officials said.

