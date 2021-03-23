A man inside King Soopers during the shooting broke down in tears during CNN interview: 'It doesn't feel like there's anywhere safe anymore'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erin Snodgrass
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AP21081820255496
Police work on the scene outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo AP Photo/David Zalubowski

  • A man who witnessed Monday's supermarket shooting said he saw "terrified faces" running toward him.

  • Ryan Borowski told CNN that customers and employees helped each other escape from the back of the store.

  • Ten people were killed in the incident, including one police officer.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A man who was inside the Boulder grocery store when a gunman opened fire Monday said employees and customers helped each other escape out of the back of the store.

Ryan Borowski, a witness to the shooting in a King Soopers supermarket that left ten people dead, including one police officer, told CNN's Erin Burnett he heard two loud bangs then started running when he heard a third.

"We knew by the third to run, or at least everybody near me did," Borowski told the network during an interview outside the supermarket on Monday afternoon.

Borowski said he was lucky to be walking away from the sound of the bullets when they started and ran out the back door with a group of people.

"I didn't see a shooter, I just saw terrified faces running toward me," he told Burnett. "And that's when I turned and ran the other direction."

He said the shots sounded like they were coming from the east entrance of the store, near the self-checkout machines.

"Employees showed us the way, and we told employees what was going on, so everybody helped each other and ran to safety as quickly as we could," he said.

Borowski said a group of people all ran to the back of the store in a single file line, holding on to one another with their hands on each other's backs.

"I just threw my groceries on a shelf and took off for my life," he told the outlet.

Employees then helped people out the back door, he said.

Borowski became emotional during the interview, telling Burnett he never could have imagined being in such a situation.

"Boulder feels like a bubble and that bubble burst," he said. "And that's heartbreaking to think that people died today."

Borowski said the incident left him feeling like there's nowhere safe anymore.

"This feels like the safest spot in America, and I just nearly got killed for getting a soda and a bag of chips," he said.

A person of interest, who was injured during the incident, was taken into custody, officials said.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Some of the people at the Colorado King Soopers were actually there to get the COVID vaccine

    An eyewitness said his family had walked into the pharmacy to get a COVID vaccine before the suspected shooter "shot the woman in front of them."

  • 10 people killed, including one police officer, in a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado

    One police officer was killed during a shooting at a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store, according to officials speaking at a Monday night press conference.

  • Man says his family was in grocery store as gunman opened fire

    Police responded to a shooting Monday afternoon at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. A man whose daughter was inside the Kings Soopers supermarket told CBS Denver that she and her boyfriend saw a woman get hit.

  • Crowd with gun tries to get into NC hospital after shooting victim arrived, cops say

    Police said it was “never an active shooter scene.”

  • Shooting erupts at Colorado supermarket

    Police in Boulder, Colorado, reported an "active shooter" at a grocery store on Monday, and aerial footage broadcast live from the scene by local media showed a man being escorted away in handcuffs and placed in an ambulance.Forty-two-year-old Sarah Moonshadow, who lives down the street from the supermarket, said she was at the scene."We ran at the checkout. And shots just started going off. And I heard the first one shocked me, and the second one I knew for sure it was a shot. And I said, 'Nicolas, get down' and Nicolas ducked. And we just started listening. And there was just repetitive shots. And then there was a brief, like, pause. And I just said, 'Nicolas, run' and he said, 'No, don't move.' I said 'Run right now, we have three seconds' and he started running. And then he shot towards us, like, we could feel it. And we just kept going. We just ran. And there was somebody laying in the road. And I tried to run towards him. And Nicolas pulled me away and said we have to go. And we just ran and hid behind the building... on the end over there. And my dog is stuck right in front there. And I think they surrounded it..."The Twitter alert from police said the incident unfolded at a grocery store in the Table Mesa area of Boulder, a city at the eastern foot of the Rockies about 28 miles northwest of Denver. Video from the scene broadcast by local television showed a shirtless, bearded man being led away in handcuffs and one person on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance.

  • 'Borat' producer says Rudy Giuliani tried to have the crew arrested after appearing to put a hand down his pants in front of a young female actor

    Speaking at a panel, producer Monica Levinson said the former New York mayor and attorney to President Donald Trump accused the crew of extortion.

  • Police: NYPD officer in hot water shoots at Atlantic Ocean

    A New York City police officer who’s been arrested twice for alleged brutality was arrested again Sunday after police on Long Island say he fired a pistol into the Atlantic Ocean while off duty. David Afanador, 39, was carrying a loaded 9mm Beretta pistol and three loaded 15-round capacity magazines when officers investigating a report of shots fired in Long Beach saw him walking off the beach with three other people around 6:50 a.m. Sunday, police said. Afanador was charged last year with putting a Black man in a banned chokehold while responding to a call at a Queens boardwalk.

  • 12-year-old stabbed in neck while waiting in line at McDonald’s, Pennsylvania cops say

    The boy was initially listed in critical condition.

  • Colorado hoops coach after shootings near campus: 'We’ve got to figure out a way to stop this stuff'

    While his team suffered a defeat in the NCAA men's tournament, there was a much larger issue on Colorado coach Tad Boyle's mind on Monday night.

  • I Love My Mom, But I’m Terrified Of Turning Into Her

    I can't help but look at my mother’s life and know I don’t want that future. I can't help but look at her life and be terrified of history repeating itself.

  • Police procession for officer killed in Colorado supermarket shooting

    A police procession was held Monday night after an officer was among multiple people killed in a supermarket shooting in Boulder, Colorado. Watch part of the procession here from CBSN Denver.

  • 6 Delicious Matzo Pizza Ideas to Spice Up Your Passover Lunches

    Sick of blah matzo pizza? Try these!

  • Krispy Kreme Offering Free Doughnuts All Year to Everyone Who Shows Vaccination Card

    As if the peace of being vaccinated wasn't enough of an inspiration, you'll now have access to free doughnuts from Krispy Kreme through the end of 2021.

  • Senators press Biden on gas-powered vehicles

    California’s two U.S. senators are pressing President Joe Biden to set a deadline to end sales of gas-fueled passenger cars and trucks. Democratic Senators Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein sent a letter to the president Monday urging him in their words, “to follow California’s lead.” California climbed into the driver’s seat on this issue back in September, when Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order directing the state’s air resources agency to require all new vehicles sold to be zero-emission by 2035. Biden is a big proponent of clean energy and has vowed to boost electric vehicles and charging stations. But his campaign last year declined to endorse a specific date to end sales of gas-powered vehicles. The senators also say he should use the compromise deal the state struck with automakers that falls between the levels set by Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama. Trump rolled back fuel economy standards to 1.5% yearly boosts in fuel efficiency from the 5% level set under the Obama administration. Biden has ordered agencies to revisit fuel efficiency standards by July. Meanwhile, Automakers are setting their own finish lines. GM aims to end gas passenger car and truck sales by 2035. Volvo’s car line-up is set to be fully electric by 2030, and Ford’s European lineup fully electric also by 2030. The White House and the trade group Alliance for Automotive Innovation declined to comment.

  • Anti-Asian hate could get me killed, something I never worried about until Atlanta killings

    As Asian Americans, we all have our own experiences with racism, sexism, fetishism and xenophobia. But the Atlanta-area attacks feel different.

  • 14th juror seated for ex-officer's trial in Floyd's death

    A 14th juror was seated Monday for the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death, leaving just one more to be selected before the proceedings against Derek Chauvin can begin. The newest juror is a white social worker in her 20s who said she has talked with friends about police reform and that she thinks “there are things that should be changed.” A total of 14 jurors will hear the case — 12 to deliberate and two alternates — but Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill said a 15th juror will be selected just in case; That juror will be excused when opening statements begin March 29 if the other 14 are still able to serve.

  • Do Pickles Go Bad? Here’s How Long They Last After Opening

    Whether you’re putting ‘em in a Cuban sandwich or enjoying one as a stand-alone snack, a good pickle is hard to beat. Salty, sour, crunchy and thoroughly...

  • Serena Williams withdraws from Miami Open after oral surgery, latest tennis star to do so

    Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have now all pulled out of the Miami Open.

  • Jaquiski Tartt healthy, ready to compete for starting job

    Safety Jaquiski Tartt ended last season on injured reserve after tearing a ligament in the big toe on his right foot in a Nov. 5 game. He required surgery to repair the injury. “At this point, I’m doing well,” Tartt said Monday after re-signing with the 49ers on a one-year contract, via Matt Maiocco of [more]

  • Boulder shooting live: Ten dead after ‘active shooter’ at Colorado King Soopers Store

    At least ten dead in shooting, police confirmed on Monday.