Man inside Lexington apartment hit by gunfire from shooter outside

A man was injured when a someone shot into his home in Lexington late Tuesday night.

Lexington police Lt. Jeff Jackson said the man had been in “a disorder” with another person earlier in the evening, and police think that person left, then returned and shot into the front of the apartment, hitting the victim, who was inside.

Lexington police were called to the shooting at the Raintree Apartments at 175 North Locust Hill Drive at 9:53 p.m.

Jackson said the man was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

As of about 11:45 p.m., the police department’s helicopter was being used to search for a white pickup truck that was thought to have been involved in the shooting, Jackson said.