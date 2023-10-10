Man Who Inspired ‘Sound of Freedom’ Sued Over Sexual Abuse Allegations

Alan Espinosa/Getty Images

Anti-child-trafficking campaigner Tim Ballard was sued by a group of five women on Monday accusing him of sexually manipulating and abusing them. Ballard, whose work with Operation Underground Railroad (OUR) inspired the controversial movie Sound of Freedom, left OUR earlier this year after allegations of sexual wrongdoing against him came to light (he denied the claims). The lawsuit filed in Utah centers on claims that he engaged in a “couple’s ruse” during work for OUR, in which he persuaded women to pose as his wife to trick child sex traffickers into thinking he was a legitimate client. The suit claims some of the women were subjected to “coerced sexual contact” including “several sexual acts with the exception of actual penetration, in various states of undress.” The lawsuit also alleges women would have to “practice” having “sexual chemistry” with Ballard.

