Man intentionally runs over girlfriend thrown from Jeep after argument, GA cops say

A Georgia woman was run over by a Jeep after she was thrown off the moving vehicle, and police say her boyfriend was behind the wheel.

Durand Jeremy Mack, 46, is charged with aggravated battery and assault after he was accused of intentionally running over his girlfriend during an argument Sunday, April 3, according to the Griffin Police Department. Mack also faces a count of serious injury by vehicle, online records show.

His girlfriend, 24-year-old Courtney Perry, was found laying in the road near a Jeep Wrangler when officers arrived at the scene, WAGA reported.

A neighbor who saw the couple arguing told police that Mack got into his Jeep and Perry climbed onto the side of it, according to an incident report obtained by McClatchy News. That’s when Mack sped out of the driveway and up the street, “throwing Perry off the vehicle into the roadway.”

She landed near the Jeep’s rear passenger tire and was run over, police said.

Mack reversed after hitting Perry with his car, “got out where she was laying in the road and rolled her over,” the neighbor told police. She was airlifted to Atlanta Medical Center for treatment, authorities said.

Perry’s condition wasn’t known as of April 4.

Mack, who told police his girlfriend had gotten her foot caught in the tire and fell, was arrested after giving police various accounts of what happened, according to the incident report.

He was booked into the Spalding County Correctional Institution where he remained held without bond as of Monday, April 4.

Griffin is about 40 miles south of downtown Atlanta.

Teen who vanished in 2019 is now identified as victim of fatal hit-and-run in Georgia

Woman runs over and kills boyfriend on interstate after argument in Alabama, cops say

Driver killed pedestrian in hit-and-run, then spray-painted the car black, GA cops say