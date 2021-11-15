Man intentionally struck his kids’ mother with truck on Pine Hills Road, killing her, deputies say

Her father and a close friend believed Candice Colvert had already left Orlando to get away from the abusive father of her two children when they found out the 34-year-old woman had been killed on Pine Hills Road — in a crash that involved her alleged abuser, Kenneth Postell.

Colvert’s loved ones told detectives that Postell had been tormenting her for years, in episodes both reported and unreported, and had threatened to kill her in the past — including a prior attempt to hit her with a vehicle, according to an affidavit for Postell’s arrest.

Meanwhile, detectives say, Postell’s account of the crash that killed Colvert was falling apart: He claimed that another car had struck her, but the forensic evidence didn’t fit. And those who encountered him noted he showed no emotion over her death, despite their long relationship.

Postell, 31, was arrested Thursday on a first-degree murder charge in the June 31 crash that killed Colvert near Pine Hills and Indian Hill roads. According to the 12-page affidavit by Detective Anthony Ventriere, Postell struck her intentionally with his F-350, driving across several lanes to do so.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at the crash scene about 3 a.m. to find the F-350 parked perpendicular across the roadway. It had been struck on its side by a Chevy Malibu. Colvert was lying on the roadside in the grass between the street and sidewalk, the affidavit shows.

She was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

FHP investigators reported that Postell disclosed his prior relationship with Colvert, but “barely reacted to or showed signs of sadness and despair after learning of her death.” He refused to speak to crash investigators, beyond claiming it was the Malibu that had hit her.

He said Colvert had been climbing into his vehicle when the crash happened. Investigators later determined that the nature and location of her injuries didn’t fit with that scenario; instead, they suggested that she was struck from behind by the F-350 while standing at ground level.

Colvert’s father told investigators about Postell’s long history of alleged domestic violence against Colvert. Her father said he thought she had already left Orlando for New York to get away from him.

A friend of Colvert’s, with whom she’d been staying, also believed that she had already left town, Ventriere wrote. Colvert had left the friend’s apartment around 11 a.m. the day before her killing.

Colvert’s said she witnessed “multiple incidents of physical violence” by Postell against Colvert and had been “forced to step in and separate them on a number of occasions.” In one incident, the friend said Postell tried to back over Colvert with a vehicle during an argument, the affidavit said.

Cell phone records showed a flurry of calls between Postell and Colvert in the hours before her death, while location data suggested he had picked her up and brought her around 1:30 a.m. to his home, which is a few blocks away from the crash scene, according to Ventriere’s affidavit.

Her phone also showed that Colvert had attempted to download the Lyft rideshare app around 2:40 a.m., which undercut Postell’s claim that he was picking her up and the Malibu hit and killed her.

Investigators determined that the pair had likely had a fight and that Colvert was walking away from Postell when he “used his vehicle to drive across the lanes after Candice and intentionally struck her from behind,” the affidavit said. The Malibu then hit the F-350 when it was stopped in the roadway.

“Evidence clearly established that Kenneth lied multiple times during this investigation and [they] were clearly disproved,” Ventriere wrote. “Cell phone records, cell phone extraction, testimony from multiple people, and forensic evidence have all proven this case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Postell is being held without bond at the Orange County Jail.

jeweiner@orlandosentinel.com