Man of interest in Grandview Heights beating death jailed, but on unrelated burglary case

Two people pictured here and identified by Grandview Heights police as persons of interest in the beating death of 57-year-old Stephen Albright were taken into custody by police, but following questioning neither was charged as of late Wednesday afternoon.

Aubrey Hale, director of administration and public information officer for the Grandview Heights police, said in an email Wednesday afternoon that no criminal charges have been filed against either of the two persons of interest at this time.

Jacob Laurence, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday morning without incident in the 1300 block of Dublin Road based on a tip, Grandview Heights police said.

Police questioned Laurence about the death of 57-year-old Albright, a husband and father of two teenage daughters who was found unconscious with severe head and face injuries about 7:45 p.m. Nov. 13 along West 5th Avenue near railroad tracks east of Dublin Road. Albright was transported in critical condition to Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center, where he died Friday, Nov. 17.

Laurence was later transferred to the Franklin County jail, but he was booked on an outstanding burglary warrant from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday night, Grandview Heights police, with assistance from Columbus police and SWAT, took the woman of interest into custody. But she was later released without being charged, Hale said.

Grandview Heights police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon that they were still investigating the death of Albright and had no further updates on the case.

