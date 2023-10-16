Man invited to Myrtle Beach area motel, then robbed at gunpoint, police said

A man was robbed with a handgun in a Conway motel Sunday morning after a woman at a Myrtle Beach nightclub invited him there, according to reports.

Ryan Stephens, 26, and Tiffany Haynes, 33, were arrested Sunday morning by Horry County Police. Stephens faces charges of armed robbery, receiving stolen goods and unlawful possession of a firearm. Haynes was arrested for accessory to a felony and giving false information.

On Monday, both individuals were still incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

The victim told police he was at a Myrtle Beach nightclub early Sunday morning when Haynes invited him to her room at the Budget Inn in Conway, according to the police report.

After a few minutes in the room, Stephens came out of the bathroom holding a stolen gun, according to the report. Stephens was dressed in black with his face partially covered and told the victim to empty his pockets. Haynes did not seem surprised, the victim said.

The man handed over his money and phone, and left, later calling 911.

Police arrested Haynes when she was outside “calmly on her phone smoking cigarettes,” according to the report.

Officers called Stephens out of the room and was arrested. Once in custody, Stephens told authorities he was under the influence of painkillers, and was transported by EMS before being booked at J. Reuben Long.

Police located the gun in the toilet tank of another hotel room, but could not find the victim’s phone, according to the report.