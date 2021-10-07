A man invited an ‘old friend’ to West Columbia apartment. He was robbed and shot, cops say

Lexington County sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Marshals have arrested a man they say robbed and shot a friend who invited him into his home.

Tykiawah Latrell Rivers, 21, was taken into custody on Tuesday, the sheriff’s department said in a press release. He faces charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“The victim in this case referred to Rivers as an ‘old friend’ who contacted him to hang out last Saturday at the victim’s Feather Run Trail apartment,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. Once Rivers arrived, however, “He told us Rivers pulled a handgun and demanded he ‘give everything up.’”

The man was shot several times, and a friend drove him to a hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery from his wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

Koon said Rivers stole a gun and a bag from the victim before leaving. He is currently being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.