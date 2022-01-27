Man involved in 2009 fatal shooting pleads guilty to weapons possession

Jan. 27—A Pittsburgh man who admitted involvement in a 2009 slaying pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to having a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

Damone Porter, 34, previously of the Northview Heights neighborhood, has been detained since March in the case, according to court records.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents reported in a criminal complaint that they were executing search warrant on three rooms at Hyatt Hotel on the North Shore March 18 in connection with a drug investigation. In one of the rooms, agents and Pittsburgh Police found Porter and a handgun that had been reported stolen. He claimed ownership of cash that also was found in the room, according to the complaint.

Authorities said Porter was prohibited from having a firearm because of a past felony conviction.

He initially was convicted by an Allegheny County jury of third-degree murder in the 2009 fatal shooting of Antoine Cooper, 21, in the Perry Hilltop neighborhood, according to Tribune-Review archives. The case was remanded under the Post-Conviction Relief Act after several failed appeals, according to online court records.

Porter pleaded guilty in 2016 to third-degree murder and conspiracy. He was sentenced to 3 1/2 to 7 1/2 years and 15 years of probation.

Sentencing in the federal case has been set for June 14. Porter faces a maximum of 10 years imprisonment, according to federal prosecutors.

