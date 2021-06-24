Man involved in 2018 fatal hit-and-run collision sentenced

Jun. 24—A man charged in 2018 with first-degree manslaughter was sentenced Wednesday to 35 years with all but the first 20 suspended.

According to court documents, Dick Bolear, 25, pleaded no contest May 11 to first-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatality accident, threatening to perform an act of violence, failure to maintain insurance or security and failure to pay taxes due to state.

At 12:13 a.m. on June 10, 2018, Bolear was involved in a hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of one man after the 2014 Hyundia Sonata he was driving struck 40-year-old Michael Reed, who was riding a bicycle in the 3400 block of East Randolph, according to a News & Eagle article.

Several witnesses observed the collision, and the vehicle "fled the scene without checking on the bicyclist."

Reed was transported to University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City and was pronounced dead at 12:38 p.m., 12 hours after the collision.

The vehicle, which showed extensive damage consistent with striking Reed, was located at New View Apartments on East Moore. In an interview with police, Bolear admitted to driving the vehicle but did not admit to hitting anybody.

Bolear said in the interview he drove to Love's Travel Stop to buy beer and then went "to a party" at the apartment complex.

He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol when he was interviewed by police, having "a strong odor of intoxicants on his breath, red watery eyes and slurred speech," and according to another News & Eagle article, blood tests for Bolear showed a blood-alcohol concentration of .235, nearly three times the legal threshold for drunken driving, which is .08.

Reed's widow presented a victim impact statement at Bolear's sentencing Wednesday, according to court records, and Bolear also read a written statement.

For leaving the scene of a fatality accident, Bolear received five years, and for threatening to perform an act of violence, he received six months. He was fined for the other two charges.

Bolear will receive credit for time he already has served, and all of his counts will run concurrently, according to court documents.

