Man involved in 2020 shooting of Scottsdale woman sentenced to life in prison

A man convicted of killing a Scottsdale woman and attempting to kill two others over three years ago was sentenced to life in prison Friday.

Jose Antonio Beltran, 31, received the sentence after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and burglary in the first degree.

Scottsdale police responded to a home near 90th Street and Sweetwater Avenue on Dec. 8, 2020, where officials say Beltran fatally shot 53-year-old Andrea Marina Garcia and tried to kill two other women while burglarizing the residence with Adrian Arthur Espinosa.

Beltran and Espinosa obtained zip ties and duct tape before the crimes with intent to kidnap, according to court documents.

Shooting deaths: Phoenix man charged in killings of teen cousin, roommate

Police eventually found and arrested Beltran and Espinosa in Las Vegas in mid-December of that year. Both were extradited to Scottsdale on Jan. 13, 2021, and booked into jail.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office stated that there was evidence suggesting someone hired Beltran and Espinosa to kill the women. However, the identity of their employer and the reason for wanting harm to come to the women are unknown.

Espinoza was also sentenced to life in prison in April 2023 after being found guilty of first-degree murder along with other charges.

“This family has been robbed of a lifetime with their loved one all at the hands of a callous individual,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a written statement. “Our prosecutors worked tenaciously to bring this defendant to justice, which will keep him from hurting anyone else in the community.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Jose Beltran sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder in Scottsdale