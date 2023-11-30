Man involved in 2021 shooting at Giliberto’s Mexican Taco Shop gets 15 years in prison

Isaac Mohammed Wali, 22, charged with several counts of aggravated assault, received a 15-year sentence to prison for his involvement in the shooting that took place on Nov. 7, 2021 at Giliberto’s Mexican Taco Shop, which left one person dead and another injured.

The decision came down at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Minnehaha County Courthouse.

According to what was said in the hearing, the sentence was given due to the prime reason that Wali was responsible for fatally shooting Garang Hakim Aluong, 37, in disagreement that broke out between two groups of about 40 people outside the restaurant.

