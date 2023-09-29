Man involved in alleged carjacking in Blairsville extradited from Georgia

A man wanted for an alleged carjacking in Blairsville Borough has been extradited back to Pennsylvania from Georgia.

Pennsylvania State Police say Michael Whitfield, 35, of Greensburg, was the man wanted in connection to a violent carjacking in Blairsville, Indiana County on July 12.

He was arrested the next day in Georgia.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> State police looking for man involved in alleged carjacking in Blairsville

According to court documents, a woman and her nine-year-old granddaughter arrived at Keeper of the Flame care facility early Wednesday morning.

The woman told police a man was walking toward them. She said he waived at them politely, something troopers said Whitfield likely did to make the two feel at ease.

But then, moments later, Whitfield allegedly approached her from behind and cut her throat with a box cutter.

Troopers said Whitfield told the woman to get in the car, pointed at her granddaughter, and said, “She is going to die.”

Police said he pushed the woman into the car, and the granddaughter tried to hide and run away. Whitfield chased after her and threw the child into the car.

But, the young girl told investigators she left the door cracked, and was able to jump out of the car as Whitfield drove away.

Whitfield is charged with felony counts of criminal attempted homicide, criminal attempted kidnapping, criminal attempted kidnapping of a minor, robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle and aggravated assault. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.

Whitfield’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

3 Pittsburgh museums offering free admission every day in August Peters Township community rallies behind woman brutally attacked with hammer by ex-boyfriend 17-year-old charged in deadly shooting of teen in Aliquippa VIDEO: Star Lake issues traffic alert ahead of 4 shows in 4 days DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts