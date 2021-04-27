Man involved in alleged hit-and-run charged

Apr. 27—A Lewiston man who police say struck a 10-year-old boy and his father Friday while he sped through a residential area under the influence of alcohol was charged with three felonies in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Monday.

Kheten Brown, 20, answered "yes, your honor" repeatedly when Judge Michelle Evans asked if he understood each of the charges against him — felony DUI and two charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in an injury or a death. Brown was also charged with three misdemeanors — reckless driving, failure to maintain vehicle insurance and driving without privileges.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Brown told police he was driving about 50 mph on Eighth Avenue Boulevard and slammed on the brakes and swerved when he saw 10-year-old Phillip Spataro, on a green bike, and his father, Christopher Spataro, as they were crossing the street that had a posted speed limit of 25 mph. Before allegedly striking them, he told police he saw the boy's father grab his son and attempt to throw him out of harm's way. He told police he wasn't sure which one he hit first.

"I know for a fact I hit the dad," he said. "I knew for a 100 percent fact I hit the dad."

He said he panicked and fled.

The boy was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston and then transferred to Providence Sacred Heart Children's Hospital at Spokane, where he is being treated for a fractured skull. His father did not require medical treatment.

Brown told police he drank one beer, a 16-ounce Keystone, with his grandfather at about 10 a.m. that day but had nothing else to drink before the accident at about 6:30 p.m. According to court records, police observed he had red, watery eyes, flushed skin and smelled faintly of alcohol. He submitted two Breathalyzer samples and allegedly registered blood-alcohol levels of .093 and .096, above the legal limit of .08.

Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor Jazz Pater asked Evans to hold Brown on a $50,000 bond based on a prior DUI charge in Washington, one failure to appear in Nez Perce County and the fact that he fled the scene of the incident.

"The state does consider him to be a danger to this community," she said.

Brown's temporary attorney, Travis Hartshorn, said his client ultimately turned himself in, the previous DUI charges were dismissed and the failure to appear was a misunderstanding.

Evans instead set bond at $20,000 and imposed several stipulations, including that Brown submit to drug and alcohol tests if asked to and that he not enter any establishment where the primary business is the sale of alcohol.

"That should be an easy one since you are 20," she said.

She also issued a no-contact order, forbidding Brown from contacting the victims or their family, and set a preliminary hearing for May 5.

Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.