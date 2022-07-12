Man involved in alleged Monday shootout with police charged with attempted murder of LEOs

MOUNT DORA — The man involved in a Monday car chase and alleged shootout with law enforcement officers has been charged with three counts of attempted murder of law enforcement officers, fleeing and eluding and firing a weapon from a vehicle.

Eighteen-year-old Jonny Ze Guiseppe Santiago, a domestic violence suspect, was charged after law enforcement officers say he fled from Volusia County, crashed into a synagogue and engaged in a gun battle with police.

He was shot, too, and was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 11 p.m. Sunday from New York, according to VCSO spokesman Andrew Gant. The caller said her husband was with their son, Jonny Santiago, in Deltona.

Earlier in the day, she had been on the phone with her husband, Juan Santiago, 52, when she heard them arguing and then heard a loud noise. The call ended, and she didn't hear back from her husband.

Now, Juan Santiago is missing.

Volusia County investigators went to 899 Lehigh Drive in Deltona, Gant said, but no one was home and a 2021 Ford F-150 pickup that Jonny liked to drive was missing.

The truck was spotted in DeBary, but the driver fled from deputies, Gant said. Deputies sent out regional and national bulletins. The truck was also seen in Sanford, but the driver sped away.

According to Herrell, Santiago was also in the Groveland, Howey-In-The-Hills and Tavares areas Monday before the pursuit. Anyone who recalls seeing the white Ford F-150 in a suspicious location or under suspicious circumstances, are encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 352-343-2101.

Eventually, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office helicopter spotted the pickup truck in the area of U.S. Highway 441 and First Avenue, said LCSO Lt. John Herrell. Deputies tried to stop the pickup on Eudora Road near Walmart but the driver took off at a high rate of speed.

“… Santiago, displayed a firearm out the driver’s side window, aiming and discharging several rounds from a handgun at pursuing law enforcement near the 1800 block of N. Donnelly,” according to the arrest affidavit.

He lost control of the vehicle near Ninth Avenue and crashed into the side of the Traditional Congregation synagogue, the affidavit said.

“Thank God, no one was in the building,” Rabbi Geoff Solomon said Tuesday.

Santiago kept firing at Lake deputies and Mount Dora police, who returned fire, wounding him, the affidavit says.

He then crawled out of the passenger side window, the report said. He dropped his weapon and was treated by law enforcement officers until paramedics arrived, and he was airlifted to the hospital, where he is in custody.

Some law enforcement officers were taken to local hospitals where they were treated for injuries sustained in the collision.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the law enforcement officers’ shooting.

Two deputies were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

The status of the Mount Dora officer who fired his weapon is unclear.

