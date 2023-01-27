Man involved in Casar shooting won't face charges

Clarice Owens

A Casar man who shot and killed a woman earlier this month will not face charges for his actions.

At 11:27 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a home at 6558 Casar Road in Casar.

The call was about an active domestic situation between husband and wife, David and Clarice Owens.

The caller, David Owens, said that he was in a domestic dispute with his wife.

He then called Jordan Stephens, a family member who lives next door.

David Owens

Stephens arrived shortly before law enforcement and was helping David Owens leave the home for the night, according to a press release from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office. As Owens walked out the door, his wife brought out a handgun and shot him and he fell over in the yard.

Investigators say Clarice Owens then turned her gun toward Stephens who was in close proximity and witnessed the shooting.

"Mr. Stephens, fearing for his life, pulled a handgun that he carries for personal defense and shot Mrs. Owens who also fell into the yard of the residence," according to the press release.

Deputies and EMS arrived on the scene shortly after the shootings and attempted lifesaving measures, but neither of the Owens survived their injuries.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded to process the scene for evidence and conduct interviews.

They later presented the facts of the case to Cleveland County District Attorney Mike Miller who made the determination.

“While extremely tragic, I do not see anything criminal about the facts, as they were presented to me,” Miller said.

According to the couple's obituary, David Owens, 66, was a hard worker who enjoyed fixing cars, cooking and spending time doing yard work in his garden.

Clarice Owens, 64, enjoyed playing video games, feeding birds and crocheting.

The obituary says that each of them had a deep love for their grandchildren and spending time with family.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Man involved in Casar shooting won't face charges