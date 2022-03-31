Man involved in chase and multiple crashes sentenced

Jordan Fouts, The Elkhart Truth, Ind.
Mar. 31—GOSHEN — An Elkhart man will serve time in community corrections after admitting to charges related to a police chase with multiple crashes.

Justin Burnett, 35, was sentenced to a total of five years after admitting to resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, both Level 6 felonies. A total of three years were suspended from his sentence and the non-suspended time will be served in a community corrections program.

