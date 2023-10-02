Man involved in domestic dispute shoots responding officer and himself, Anchorage police say

Oct. 2—A man involved in a domestic dispute shot a responding officer and himself during a struggle Sunday night, Anchorage police said.

Officers were called to the 9600 block of Independence Drive in South Anchorage around 7:45 p.m., police said. Christopher James Nickalaskey, 32, began to flight with officers when they contacted him, according to police.

Nickalaskey reached for a gun in his waistband and pulled the trigger, striking himself in the lower body and hitting an officer, police said. He bit another officer on the hand, police said.

Officers restrained Nickalaskey and he was brought to a hospital for the gunshot wound, which police described as non-life-threatening. The officer who was shot and the officer who was bitten were treated at the hospital for what police described as minor injuries, the department said.

Nickalaskey is facing charges of third- and fourth-degree assault and second- and third-degree misconduct involving a weapon, police said. He was in custody at the Anchorage Correctional Complex early Monday afternoon.