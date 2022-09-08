Man involved in Evergreen slaying receives sentence

Sep. 8—A man accused of attempting to help cover up a January homicide in Evergreen was sentenced Sept. 1 to five years with the state Department of Corrections, all suspended.

Authorities charged Joseph Michael James Malinowski, 28, with felony tampering with physical evidence for his role in the Jan. 17 slaying. Authorities alleged that Malinowski drove off in the victim's car after the killing.

Malinowski, on probation at the time for felony theft and facing a sentence revocation, struck a plea deal with prosecutors in late July. In return for admitting a probation violation and pleading guilty to the tampering charge, they agreed to recommend a combined sentence of eight years with the Department of Corrections with five of those suspended.

Judge Dan Wilson handed down the first part of the sentence during an Aug. 18 hearing rooted in Malinowski's probation violation. After finding Malinowski in violation of probation, Wilson sent him into the custody of the Department of Corrections for three years. He credited Malinowski with 142 days of time served as well as credit for 47 days on a previous judgment and credit for three months of supervision.

Tanner White, who allegedly shot 42-year-old Luke Simpson dead after he took White's girlfriend out on a date, pleaded guilty to mitigated deliberate homicide in July as well. His sentencing is set for Sept. 22.