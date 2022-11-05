Man involved in fatal Bronx police shooting charged

Cops have arrested the man they say initiated a Bronx clash that ended with two NYPD detectives fatally shooting his armed rival, police said Saturday.

Ajamu Demmerle, 29, was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon for the Thursday morning brawl inside a store on E. Gun Hill Road in Norwood.

He remained hospitalized under police guard Saturday, cops said. His arraignment was pending.

During the 11:30 a.m. clash, the 21-year-old man Demmerle was fighting with pulled a gun and chased him to a double-parked white Lexus and opened fire.

At that same moment a sergeant and two detectives from a Queens Warrant Squad, who were working on an unrelated investigation, came across the shooting, pulled their weapons and engaged the young triggerman.

The shooting suspect was shot by police and died at St. Barnabas Hospital, police said. His name still has not been released three days later.

Demmerle, who was also shot, ran off and was found hiding in a barber shop eight blocks away before he was taken into custody, cops said.

“He was hiding behind the counter where you pay,” a merchant working next to the barbershop, who would only identify himself as Fabio, told the Daily News. “Then, when I look I said, ‘Man you need to get out.’ He was like, ‘No please I don’t have no gun... I don’t have no knife, no gun. I’m good, I’m good. I just wanna hide here. Don’t call the police, don’t call the cops please. I have a baby, please.’”

Surveillance video acquired by the Daily News shows the younger man standing in the bodega when Demmerle rushed him.

Armed with a knife, Demmerle punched the man and wrestled him to the floor. As the two tussled, they knocked a wire rack over and food off the shelves, the video shows.

Women outside quickly rushed their children away as the fight spilled outside, exterior surveillance footage shows.

“(Demmerle) flees, pursued by the man with the gun,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said Thursday. “As he exits the bodega he fires at the male at point blank range into the white Lexus.”

One detective fired twice, the other 10 times as the gunman, who stumbled behind an ice box outside the bodega, surveillance video shows.

“Hands up! Hands! Don’t move!” the officers scream.

The cops, wearing bulletproof vests with “Police” printed across the backs, walk toward the shot man, guns in hand. The man laid on the sidewalk injured while one of the officers kicked what appeared to be a gun out of his reach, the footage shows.

Demmerle and the gunman did not know each other, police sources said. It was not immediately clear what sparked the brawl that led to the fatal clash.