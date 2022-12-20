Man involved in Fresno highway murder-suicide ID’d. He had domestic violence history

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified Kou Vue, 30, of Fresno as the gunman involved in a murder-suicide Saturday night on Highway 41 in central Fresno.

The California Highway Patrol previously reported that Ta-Sheng Ly, 28, died when she was shot by Vue, on the highway south of Ashlan about 10 p.m. , and that Vue later took his own life after he was stopped by police on a Bullard Avenue offramp of the highway.

Ta-Sheng Ly was in a car with her sister, Vue’s girlfriend, at the time of the shooting. The CHP reported that Vue convinced the two to pull over after he located them on the highway. He first brandished a firearm, then fired multiple rounds when they attempted to speed away.

Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti in an update Tuesday said Vue was booked in Fresno County Jail on July 8 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment and a warrant for domestic violence. His bail was set at $45,000.

Botti said Vue was let out July 12 as part of a probation pre-trial supervision agreement.