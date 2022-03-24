Man involved in a homicide at a Petersburg hotel has been arrested

Mike Stewart has been charged in connection to the homicide of Stephen Harris.

PETERSBURG—A man that was involved in a homicide has been arrested and charged.

Detectives caught Mike Stewart Wednesday morning in connection to the killing of Stephen Harris on March. 4. According to Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss, detectives had witness information which allowed them to track Stewart.

"He's refusing to talk, so we don't have anything as far as the motive," said Chambliss.

Stewart has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held without bond pending his court appearance.

Harris, of Chesterfield County, was shot multiple times at California Inn and died later in the hospital. He was 31.

Harris graduated from Community High in 2009 and was baptized at Union Branch Baptist Church a few years later. He enjoyed playing football.

Harris was a personal trainer and briefly ran his own business, Victory Fitness.

