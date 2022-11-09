Man involved in hours-long N. Myrtle Beach standoff threatened to ‘shoot it out’ with police

The man who engaged North Myrtle police in an hours-long standoff last week choked a woman days earlier, then filled her vehicle with several bags of sand and manure the day of the incident, newly released reports show.

Authorities identified Adam Henry Hayes, 37, of Fayetteville, N.C. as the suspect involved.

He kept more than 30 officers at the scene of a Pointe Marsh Lane home for more than nine hours before surrendering on six outstanding warrants and gaining new charges as a result of the confrontation.

According to police, Hayes choked a woman during an Oct. 29 altercation as three children were seated in a nearby car. In the spring of 2021, he allegedly slammed her head against a wall and stuck a rifle into her abdomen before the woman could escape.

On Nov. 3, police responded to the house after the woman reported damage to her vehicle, which Hayes reportedly confessed to.

A police report says he then walked into a home with multiple firearms inside and has said int he past he was willing to “shoot it out” with police, leading authorities to call Horry County SWAT and set up a perimeter. Hayes surrendered at 4:48 p.m., almost seven hours after he entered the house.

Hayes is charged by North Myrtle Beach with unlawful communication, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and second-degree domestic violence.

He also has charges out of Horry County on second-degree harassment, neglect of a vulnerable adult and exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Hayes was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Nov. 7 after posting a $172,000 bond, according to court records.