Man involved in metro Phoenix catalytic converter thefts sentenced to 7 years in prison

Erik Hernandez, 29, pleaded guilty to burglary in the third degree and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.

A man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for multiple catalytic converter thefts across metro Phoenix, according to court records.

Scottsdale police were investigating multiple thefts of catalytic converters in June 2021 and identified a vehicle connected to one of the thefts. A video showed a man, later identified as Erik Hernandez, 29, getting out of the vehicle and sliding under another car. Hernandez removed the catalytic converter and left, court documents stated.

Phoenix police contacted Scottsdale police as the vehicle was connected to catalytic converter thefts in Phoenix. Court records stated the vehicle was also seen in areas of Mesa where catalytic converters were stolen.

Surveillance officials then saw Hernandez stealing a catalytic converter and attempting to steal another one in Chandler.

In another burglary, Hernandez pointed a gun toward a person who confronted him when he tried stealing their converter, according to court records. Scottsdale police stopped Hernandez in the vehicle the same day. He was in possession of a gun and had two catalytic converters in the back of the car that “that appeared to have been freshly cut,” according to court records.

After officials conducted a search warrant at a home where Hernandez had been staying, they arrested him on June 23. Court records stated he had multiple active warrants for his arrest and multiple prior felony charges, including the possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor, at the time.

Court documents state Hernandez pleaded guilty to burglary in the third degree, which is classified as a class 4 felony, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, classified as a class 3 felony.

He was sentenced on April 22 to 7½ years in the Arizona Department of Corrections with a presentence credit of 303 days already served. Besides his time in prison, Hernandez has to pay restitution for economic loss to all victims, according to court records.

Catalytic converter thefts rise in metro Phoenix

Story continues

There has been a rise of catalytic converter thefts over the past two years.

A study from BeenVerified stated in Arizona there were 30 catalytic converter thefts in 2019, 142 in 2020 and 2,046 in 2021.

Converters are a target for thefts as they contain valuable metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium.

The theft of this vehicle part can be done in minutes and sold to recyclers for $50 to $250 each, according to BeenVerified. The cost for vehicle owners to repair catalytic converters is between $1,000 and $3,000.

To prevent these thefts, parking inside, in well-lit areas or places with high traffic is encouraged. Installing a security camera is also an option.

Another way to deter this crime is to get the VIN number or license plate etched onto the converter so police can track it if it gets stolen. There are also guards available for purchase that make the converter harder to remove.

Arizona bill would tackle increasing thefts

A bill that passed Monday in the Senate aims to tackle the issue by closing loopholes and targeting anyone involved in this illegal activity.

While there is already a law that addresses catalytic converter thefts, it only includes people who buy or sell these parts outside of their ordinary course of business.

House Bill 2652, proposed by Rep. Diego Espinoza, would amend the law to incorporate the soliciting, advertising and possession of used catalytic converters in addition to their purchase and sale. The bill also associates these activities with any parts of catalytic converters.

A violation of the law would be a class one misdemeanor.

The bill went back to the House.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Erik Hernandez sentenced to prison after catalytic converter thefts