Man involved in motorcycle pursuit found in hot tub

Apr. 28—The Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol said Friday that a 24-year-old man was found hiding in a Yuba City home's hot tub after a pursuit that started on State Route 20 east of Marysville Road in Yuba County.

According to an accident report, a CHP officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Cristobal Alejandro Barboza at about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Yuba County Jail records show that Barboza is 24 years old.

The report stated that Barboza was traveling at about 90 mph in a 55 mph zone eastbound on SR-20 east of Marysville Road. Officials said Barboza's license plate on the back of the Harley "had the letters 'RUN THS' with the image of a middle finger between the words."

"The license plate was clearly not the issued DMV plate for the Harley," the CHP said.

The CHP said Barboza failed to stop and accelerated to about 110 mph, which led to a pursuit.

"The Harley turned on Hammonton-Smartville Road," the report stated. "The pursuing officer lost sight of the Harley at Chuck Yeager Road and discontinued the pursuit. Responding officers located the Harley on Hammonton-Smartville Road east of Brophy Road and re-engaged in the pursuit. The Harley turned south on Griffith Avenue, west on N. Beale Road and east on Hammonton Smartville Rd. The Harley turned on McLaughlin and was eventually located abandoned in a driveway on Oleander Lane."

In Yuba City, the CHP said a resident in the area told responding officers that Barboza hopped a fence and was seen in a backyard. After a perimeter was established, K-9 support from the Yuba City Police Department was called in, the CHP said.

"Yuba City Police K-9 Rip was deployed to search for the suspect," the CHP report stated. "Rip took officers into a neighboring back yard and up to a covered hot tub. Officers located the suspect hiding in the 104-degree water with his motorcycle helmet still on. ... The use of K-9 Rip was instrumental in locating the suspect in this case."

Story continues

The suspect was identified as Barboza, the CHP said, and was taken into custody without incident. The Harley was impounded for a 30-day hold, officials said.

Barboza was booked into Yuba County Jail for felony evading, false display of registration, and vandalism. As of early Friday afternoon, he was listed as still being at the jail with bail set at $100,000.

CHP officials said the Yuba County Sheriff's Department also assisted with the pursuit.