A man was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Hartford. Then it turned out he had been shot.

A man was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Hartford after being shot, police said.

Officers responded to a reports of a crash involving multiple vehicles, some of which were parked, in the area of Farmington Avenue and Woodland Street at 5:58 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Hartford Police Department.

Police found one man who was injured and initially thought he was suffering from injuries sustained in the crash. He was rushed to St. Francis Hospital where doctors discovered he had been shot, police said.

Investigators did not yet know where the shooting took place, though they don’t believe he was shot at the scene of the crash, police said.

The man was believed to be in his late 20s but had not yet been identified. He was in critical condition but had been stabilized as of Wednesday morning, police said.

The Hartford police major crimes and crime scene divisions were investigating.