Man involved in multiple physical altercations with passengers on Los Angeles Metro Rail

A man was filmed being physically beaten by three other men on the Los Angeles Metro Blue Line in an incident that occurred over multiple stops on Nov. 1.

In a video uploaded to Instagram by @peopleofmetrola, an Asian man dressed in a light green shirt and armed with what appears to be a taser can be seen repeatedly being punched in the head by a man in a black shirt.

According to Edgar Nuñez, who runs the Instagram page, when he entered the train, the Asian man was threatening the man in black and carrying four weapons: a screwdriver, a pepper spray and two tasers.

At the beginning of the video, the man in black physically attacks the Asian man, who is wielding a taser.

“Get the f*ck off, stupid ass. I’ve been pepper sprayed before. You think I give a f*ck about that stupid ass sh*t? That’s too weak. I will f*ck your ass up,” the man in black yells as he throws punches.

The video then cuts to the Asian man chasing after the man, who has taken off his black shirt, on the railway platform during a stop.

“Come here. You a dead n*gga,” the Asian man shouts.

He then enters the train once again and Nuñez follows him. In the next clip, the Asian man is thrown to the ground by another man in a black sweater.

“What the f*ck is your problem, bitch?” the man yells as he physically attacks the Asian man.

Another man wearing a light blue shirt then approaches the Asian man on the ground and uses his longboard to hit him twice on his upper body.

The man in a black sweater also appears to kick him in the ribs before the recording ends.

The video was reuploaded on Nov. 13 on Twitter by social media commentator Ian Miles Cheong, where it has garnered more than 200,000 views.

While some viewers were appalled that there was no security around to stop the altercation, others viewed the assault as what may be a regular incident on the Los Angeles Metro Rail.

“Anyone that lives in Los Angeles should know what [they] signed up for…” one user said.

“Love how everyone watches hoping they’re not next but they will be, and everyone will watch and hope they are not next,” another user wrote.

No confirmed motive for the physical altercation has been released, and it is unclear whether police became involved.

According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Metro released the following statement:

"The Instagram video is extremely upsetting and concerning to us. We have zero tolerance for violence on our system.

Upon review of the video, we have shared it with our law enforcement partners to further investigate this incident.

We have deployed a comprehensive, multilayered safety plan that was developed with the input of our customers, employees, stakeholders, community members and law enforcement. The plan makes significant investments in people, infrastructure and technology to create a safer, cleaner and more comfortable transit system. We are adding security personnel and will be installing surveillance cameras and improved lighting and investing in technologies like our Transit Watch app to enable riders to instantly report issues on our system.

Metro calls for the public’s help to provide any information about this incident. If you see something, say something. Please call 888.950.SAFE (7233) or 911 in an emergency. Transit riders can also download Metro’s Transit Watch smartphone app now available for both iPhone and Android to anonymously report any information they have regarding this incident."

NextShark has reached out to the Los Angeles Metro for comment.

Featured Image via @stillgray