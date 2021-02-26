Man involved in officer-involved shooting now charged

Nita Johnson, The Sentinel Echo, London, Ky.
·1 min read

Feb. 26—A man wanted for pointing a gun at Sheriff's deputies earlier this month is now in custody.

Michael V. Collilns, 59, of Betty Lane in London, was taken into custody on Saturday on a warrant for two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. The charges stemmed from a Feb. 6 incident when deputies responded to a complaint of an individual who was refusing to leave private property on Chesnut Way. The suspect was hiding in a wooded area nearby the home of the caller.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they located Collins in the woods. He was armed with a pistol and pointed it directly at Deputy Hobie Daugherty. When told to drop the weapon, he refused to comply. At that point, Daugherty fired his weapon, striking Collins in the shoulder and abdomen. The two deputies administered first aid to Collins until EMS and other first responders arrived at the scene. Collins was taken by ambulance to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for the gunshot wounds.

The Kentucky State Police, London City Police, and other Sheriff's deputies also responded to the scene. At the request of the Sheriff's Office, the Kentucky State Police were asked to head the investigation into the officer-involved shooting incident. No information on their determination has been released.

Collins was arrested by Lt. Chris Edwards and Deputy Dylan Messer. His bond was set at $10,000 cash.

njohnson@sentinel-echo.com

