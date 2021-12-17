Man involved in Santa Fe police shooting faces more charges

Dec. 16—Santa Fe police have charged Jacob Montoya — one of two people involved in a late November high-speed chase and shootout with police — with a slew of felonies after determining he may have been involved in a number of armed robberies throughout the city.

Police believe Montoya, 26, robbed a Santa Fe Starbucks at gunpoint on Nov. 26 and led police on a pursuit that spanned nearly the length of Santa Fe County and moved into Torrance County, involving three law enforcement agencies along the way. Police say gunfire was exchanged during the chase.

Montoya's passenger, Christy Dimas, 29, was found dead in their vehicle after it crashed two miles south of Clines Corners.

Now, city investigators say they believe Montoya robbed three fast-food restaurants on Nov. 11 and a second Starbucks the morning of Nov. 26, according to a news release.

He was charged with four counts of armed robbery, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and four counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

Montoya is accused of robbing a Wendy's on Cerrillos Road, a Burger King on Zafarano Drive and a McDonald's on Promenade Boulevard between 6:30 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. on Nov. 11, according to the news release.

Lt. David Webb said in an interview Dimas was believed to be with Montoya during all of the robberies.

He also is accused of robbing a Starbucks on St. Francis Drive around 8 a.m. on Nov. 26.

"Santa Fe Police detectives have executed a search warrant on the black Kia four door passenger vehicle that was involved in the pursuit with New Mexico State Police, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, and the Torrance County Sheriff's Office," the release said. "This vehicle matched the description of the vehicle used in the series of armed robberies in Santa Fe."

Investigators found clothing that matched the description given by witnesses inside the vehicle and a "weapon" that also was said to be used in the robberies, the release said. Webb said this weapon was a handgun and had been brandished at all robberies.

When state police conducted an interview with Montoya at the hospital, he said he had been asleep in the car when he woke up to Dimas robbing a Starbucks, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Torrance County Magistrate Court.

Montoya said he and Dimas switched seats while stopped at a stop sign. He began to drive and then woke up in the hospital, according to the affidavit. He added the car was a friend's but did not specify to whom the vehicle belonged.

Montoya also faces 15 felony charges from state police as a result of the chase and shootout with police. Following the incident, Montoya was hospitalized and treated for gunshot wounds until he was released Dec. 6 and booked into the Torrance County jail.

Last week, a 7th Judicial District Court judge granted the state's motion for Montoya to be held in custody until his trial in the case stemming from the police shootout.