Man involved in Scottsville Road crash dies from injuries

A man seriously wounded in a crash on Scottsville Road in Wheatland last week has died from his injuries, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Ken Soderlund, 70, of Scottsville, died from his injuries late Friday afternoon, following the crash, said sheriff's spokesman Deputy Brendan Hurley.

The crash occurred around 10:45 a.m. Friday on Scottsville Road, near the New York state Thruway, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Soderlund was traveling north on Scottsville Road when a southbound Jeep drove into the northbound lane to pass another vehicle, and struck the vehicle Soderlund was driving

The operator of the Jeep - a 21-year-old Rochester man - and his passenger - a 22-year-old Rochester woman - were also injured in the crash.

According to his obituary, Soderlund worked as a registered nurse, in which he also taught and trained staff, and spent years before and after his medical career as a licensed insurance broker.

His loved ones described Soderlund as a compassionate, selfless and dedicated man of faith.

"His laughter and sense of humor were infectious, bringing joy to those fortunate enough to share in his company," his obituary read. "Ken's love for his family and friends was unwavering, and his memory will forever be cherished by those who knew him."

He was survived by his wife Martha, his son Jonathan and many other relatives.

"Ken was a truly great man whose impact will be forever felt by his family and friends," his obituary read. "He was truly a selfless man whose passing leaves a void in the hearts of his loved ones. His ability to sacrifice, provide, support, forgive and love will be forever ingrained in all he knew."

Calling hours and a memorial service for Soderlund will be held at The Victory Church, 32 Wildbriar Road, Henrietta on Thursday. Calling hours will run from 3 to 6 p.m., following by his memorial service at 6 p.m.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

