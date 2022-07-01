Man involved in shooting, crash on Guion Road near West 38th Street has died

A man involved in a west side shooting and crash Wednesday has died.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded about 6 p.m. Wednesday to the 3700 block of Guion Road — near West 38th Street — on report of a person shot. At the scene, two vehicles had crashed into each other.

Two men were shot and taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition. A third person also was discovered and had cuts, possibly from glass. One of the three people died Thursday, officials said, and the investigation has been turned over to homicide detectives.

The identity of the deceased was not released early Friday and police had not provided any other information about this case.

Though the events unfolded near the Indiana Donor Network, police said it is not tied to the shooting or crash.

Anyone with information about this investigation should contact IMPD Detective Matthew Melkey at 317-327-3475 or Matthew.Melkey@indy.gov. Alternatively those with information can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

