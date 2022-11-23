Man involved in Springfield officer-involved shooting facing charges

A 45-year-old man hospitalized after being injured in an officer-involved shooting in Springfield is facing charges.

Michael Williams, of Springfield, was indicted Monday on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records.

Police responded to the 700 block of Selma Road on the morning of Nov. 13 on reports of a man threatening people with a gun at a Sunoco gas station.

Cruiser camera video obtained through a public records request showed officers arrived on scene and a man, later identified as Williams, walk toward them with a gun in his hand, shooting at them.

Officers shot back at him. Surveillance cameras at the gas station caught the incident and showed the shootout, with the officer and the suspect, later identified as Williams, moving around the police cruiser. The video then shows the Williams take off as officers continue shooting and eventually hitting him.

Williams critically injured in the shooting. He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center and then flown to Miami Valley Hospital. He remains hospitalized in fair condition, a spokesperson for Miami Valley Hospital said on Wednesday.

After the shooting, police spoke with a man who said the suspect was giving him a ride prior to the shooting.

The man told officers that he met the Williams at Speedway on Limestone Street and asked him for a ride to the Fairfax on E. Main Street. After a brief stop, the man told the suspect to drop him off at the Sunoco.

“[The man] stated that when they got to the gas station, the suspect parked near the gas pumps. The suspect then began loading a cartridge into a handgun that he produced from his hooded sweatshirt. The suspect then began telling [the man] that he was a member of the Ku Klux Klan, and he had been sent to kill [him],” the incident report read.

After that, the man said he walked into the lobby of the gas station and the suspect followed.

News Center 7 previously spoke with the convenience store manager at the Sunoco. He told our crews that he came up with a lie to get Williams out of the store and quickly locked the door behind him.

Springfield Police are conducting an internal investigation into the initial aggravated menacing report and shots fired at them. The two officers involved were placed on administrative leave.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.