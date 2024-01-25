Man involved in standoff at Des Moines hotel receives time served in plea agreement

The man who barricaded himself in a Budget Inn & Suites just north of the Des Moines city limits in September has accepted a plea agreement and was sentenced to time served.

A Polk County Sheriff's deputy tried to pull Scott Eugene Smith over for failing to stop at a stop sign around 10:15 a.m. Sept. 26 in the parking lot of the hotel at 5220 NE 14th St., said Polk County Sheriff's Capt. Ryan Evans.

Smith then fled on foot, pointed a gun and shot two rounds at the deputy who was exiting the patrol vehicle, according to court documents. The deputy was not hit and no law enforcement officers were injured in the standoff, Evans said.

Smith then barricaded himself in the hotel, resulting in a standoff that lasted about four hours before police took him into custody around 2:20 p.m.

He had a variety of drugs in his possession at the time he was pulled over, according to the criminal complaints. An officer in the affidavit said that the amount of marijuana, counterfeit pills, heroin believed to include fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms and firearms are, "indicative of drug distribution and are inconsistent with mere possession for personal use."

Smith originally faced more than a dozen charges, including attempted murder of a police officer and eight drug-related felonies.

The court accepted an Alford plea on Jan. 19, which means Smith admits there is enough evidence to convict him, but he maintains his innocence. As part of the agreement, Smith was convicted of assault with intent to inflict serious injury, which is an aggravated misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 112 days in jail, but given credit for time served. As of Jan. 25, he had not yet been released from the Polk County Jail.

He is expected to pay for restitution that has yet to be determined. All other counts in the case have been dismissed.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter @NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Man in standoff at Des Moines motel after traffic stop sentenced