Man involved in standoff in Jamestown faces multiple felony charges

Aug. 11—JAMESTOWN — The 41-year-old man who was arrested after an hours-long standoff Aug. 4 is facing three felony charges, according to court documents filed in Southeast District Court.

Court documents state Kevin Gene Garnica, no confirmed address, was charged with terrorizing, felonious restraint and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class C felonies, and preventing arrest or discharge of other duties, ingesting a controlled substance and prohibited acts, Class A misdemeanors.

Garnica is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing on Sept. 7 in Southeast District Court.

Garnica is in the Stutsman County Correctional Center, according to the county jail inmate roster. Bail was set at $250,000 cash.

Garnica was arrested after a standoff with law enforcement on Aug. 4 where he was reportedly armed with a gun and a knife at an apartment building at 119 5th St. NW No. 9 in Jamestown.

Jamestown Police Department officers were dispatched to the apartment after receiving a report that Garnica held a female victim overnight and threatened to kill her, and she escaped. Garnica had warrants out of Pierce County in North Dakota and had made threats over recent weeks that he would injure or kill law enforcement.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine.