Man involved in standoff in Jamestown in ND State Hospital

Aug. 8—JAMESTOWN — The 41-year-old man who was arrested after an hours-long standoff Thursday, Aug. 4, is in the North Dakota State Hospital, according to Scott Edinger, Jamestown chief of police.

"It was just determined that was the best place for him at the time being," Edinger said. "When we take somebody out to the hospital for something like that, they generally get screened."

Kevin Gene Garnica, no confirmed address, was involved in the standoff where he was reportedly armed with a gun and a knife at an apartment building at 119 5th St. NW No. 9 in Jamestown.

Edinger said the active part of the investigation is over and the information compiled has been sent to the Stutsman County State's Attorney's office.

"They will review and decide which charges are appropriate," he said.

Garnica was arrested after members of the Special Operations team dropped oleoresin capsicum and 2-chlorobenzalmalononitrile (CS) gas in the building. CS gas is a type of tear gas, and oleoresin capsicum is an active agent in pepper spray, according to the National Library of Medicine's website.

Jamestown Police Department officers were dispatched to the apartment after receiving a report that Garnica held a female victim overnight and threatened to kill her, and she escaped. Garnica had warrants out of Pierce County in North Dakota and had made threats over recent weeks that he would injure or kill law enforcement.