Man involved in standoff at Ravenna VA Clinic on Wednesday charged with felony

A man who allegedly fired a shotgun Wednesday morning, forcing the shutdown of North Chestnut Street in Ravenna and lockdowns at Ravenna High School and UH Portage Medical Center, has been charged.

The 64-year-old Ravenna resident is charged with fifth-degree felony inducing panic in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna, according to court records.

Due to the low-level nature of the felony and the fact that the man was believed to be in a mental-health crisis at the time of the incident, the Record-Courier is not naming him.

Ravenna police said they responded to the Ravenna Veterans Affairs Clinic on North Chestnut Street after it was reported that a man fired a shotgun into the ground outside the clinic. The road was shut down and there was a soft lockdown at the high school to the south of the clinic. A lockdown was also put into place at UH Portage to the northwest.

Metro SWAT was called in, including a SWAT negotiator, and the standoff ended at a little before 10 a.m. when the man peacefully surrendered, about 90 minutes after it started.

Police said the man never threatened them or anyone else and told them he was dealing with a recent death in the family and was in crisis. He was taken to UH Portage Medical Center and in the meantime, the court has issued a warrant for his arrest.

