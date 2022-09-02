Man involved in standoff sentenced on felony charges

Sep. 2—JAMESTOWN — A 41-year-old man who was arrested after an hours-long standoff Aug. 4 was sentenced on four felony charges Thursday, Sept. 1, in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Kevin Gene Garnica, 41, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to theft of property, terrorizing, felonious restraint and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class C felonies, and preventing arrest or discharge of other duties, ingesting a controlled substance and prohibited acts A/controlled substances, Class A misdemeanors.

Granica was arrested after a standoff with law enforcement on Aug. 4 where he was reportedly armed with a gun and a knife at an apartment building at 119 5th St. NW No. 9 in Jamestown.

Jamestown Police Department officers were dispatched to the apartment after receiving a report that Garnica held a female victim overnight and threatened to kill her, and she escaped. Garnica had warrants out of Pierce County in North Dakota and had made threats over recent weeks that he would injure or kill law enforcement, said Scott Edinger, Jamestown chief of police.

During the standoff, Fifth Street Northwest was blocked to traffic from First Avenue to Third Avenue Northwest for more than five hours.

Garnica was also accused of taking or keeping a vehicle valued at more than $1,000 but less than $10,000 on June 13 and possessing one or more items used with methamphetamine, ingesting or inhaling methamphetamine and possessing methamphetamine on or about Aug. 5.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Garnica to three years in the North Dakota Department of Corrections with credit for 23 days served. LeFevre also placed Garnica on 24 months supervised probation.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine.