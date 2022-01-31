Man issued summons following deadly dog attack in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO — Police on Monday said a Waynesboro man has been issued a summons following a dog attack that killed a young girl over the weekend on Parker Heights Road, according to a press release.

Stephen C. Kachmar, 60, was given a summons for harboring a dangerous dog. Police said the summons was issued Sunday, a day after the fatal attack.

On Saturday, the Waynesboro Police Department said a 7-year-old girl was killed by a Rottweiler on Parker Heights Road.

Officers arrived on the scene at about 2:30 p.m. The girl was taken by ambulance to Augusta Health in Fishersville, where she died from her injuries. Police said the unidentified child was a resident of Augusta County.

During the attack, police said a woman also was injured. She was treated at the hospital and released.

On Monday morning, Parker Heights Road appeared quiet as a couple of vehicles pulled in and out of the dead-end street.

A man taking a walk in the neighborhood briefly spoke to a News Leader reporter. The man declined to give his name, but said he was aware of the dog in question and said he'd been warned by a neighbor to keep his distance from the animal.

The man said the Rottweiler was typically kept in a fenced-in backyard, and said he sometimes worried it would jump the fence.

Another neighbor said he'd never seen the Rottweiler loose or being walked in the neighborhood, and said the dog had not been a problem for him in the past.

Following the deadly attack, the Rottweiler was seized by the Waynesboro Police Department for standard quarantine protocol at a local shelter.

