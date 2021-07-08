Man issued summons on suspicion of groping woman at FlatIron Crossing

Jul. 7—A 19-year-old man was issued a summons after being accused of groping a woman he didn't know while she was walking around FlatIron Crossing Mall on June 22, according to Broomfield police.

Police found the suspect John Ferrara and took a report that day. He was issued a summons for unlawful sexual contact.

Online court records show Ferrara was previously arrested by Thornton Police in April and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated motor vehicle theft. He posted bond in that case May 10, records show. He is next scheduled to appear in court for that case on July 16.