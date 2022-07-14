Man jabbed fingers into cop’s eye outside Times Square vaccination site

An NYPD officer was attacked at a Times Square vaccination site Wednesday by an assailant who tried to gouge the cop’s eyes out, police said.

The 25-year-old officer was patrolling the inoculation site on W. 42nd St. near Seventh Ave. when a man who appeared erratic tried to enter the building about 2:45 p.m., cops said.

The man continued to press the officer to allow him inside before trying to jump over a barrier outside the site.

The cop, assigned to the Midtown South Precinct, asked the man to move from the entrance, but the assailant didn’t budge. He then suddenly lunged at the the cop — and as they wrestled on the pavement, the assailant jammed his fingers into both of the cop’s eyes, police said.

Two retired officers working security at the building stepped in and helped the wounded cop, eventually subduing the man who was flailing his arms and refused to put his hands behind his back, cops said.

The man, who was not carrying identification and refused to provide his name to police, was arrested.

The officer was taken to Bellevue Hospital with abrasions to both corneas, as well as bruising to his eyes and a fractured thumb.

His attacker was taken to the same hospital for a cut above his left eye and to his forehead.