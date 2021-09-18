Man jacked car and boat, then invaded St. Petersburg home, police say

St. Petersburg police arrested a man early Saturday morning after a series of carjacking attempts leading to a home invasion, according to a St. Petersburg police media release.

Police said the 32-year-old man crashed the car he was driving at 5:47 a.m. into the Park Street Baptist Church sign, at 3901 Park Street N. in St. Petersburg.

After the crash, a good Samaritan stopped to see if the 32-year-old was injured. The man then allegedly stole the good Samaritan’s vehicle, a car with a boat and trailer. The man later lost control of the vehicle, police said, causing the boat and trailer to detach and for the man to swerve into oncoming traffic.

The 32-year-old then unsuccessfully tried to carjack another vehicle by pulling on a door handle, police said, then ran to the 5200 block of Darmouth Ave. North and knocked on a random door, forcing his way inside.

Police surrounded the house, and they took the man into custody without violence. The homeowner was uninjured.

The Times generally does not name suspects in brief stories in which no weapons were used and no victims were injured.

The media release said the man faces additional charges in Clearwater. Police there had arrested the 32-year-old on Sept. 15 on a charge of simple battery, a misdemeanor. Earlier, on March 26, Clearwater police charged him with two third-degree felonies, possession of cocaine and felony possession of marijuana. They also charged him with battery dating, a misdemeanor. It is unclear what charges the St. Petersburg police media alert was referring to.

The man is now facing additional charges for the hit and run, carjacking and the home invasion in St. Petersburg.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.