Man in jail, accused of having 18 pounds of meth, Burke County sheriff says
Jesus Antonio Franco Enriquez, 45, is accused of having about 18 pounds of meth and is facing drug trafficking charges, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release Monday.
Enriquez, of Roswell, Georgia, faces several drug-related charges and is in jail under a $1 million secured bond.
This is the second major meth bust this month in Burke County.
A woman, also from Georgia, was caught with 17.6 pounds of meth when during a traffic stop near I-40.
