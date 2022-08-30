Man in jail, accused of having 18 pounds of meth, Burke County sheriff says

Jesus Antonio Franco Enriquez, 45, is accused of having about 18 pounds of meth and is facing drug trafficking charges, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release Monday.

ALSO READ: Deputies find 17.6 pounds of meth in woman’s car in Burke County

Enriquez, of Roswell, Georgia, faces several drug-related charges and is in jail under a $1 million secured bond.

This is the second major meth bust this month in Burke County.

A woman, also from Georgia, was caught with 17.6 pounds of meth when during a traffic stop near I-40.

VIDEO: Border protection officers seize $1.1 million in meth at Texas crossing