Man in jail after fatal shooting during party at Overland Park vacation rental house

A Topeka man was booked into Johnson County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a woman at an Overland Park rental house on Sunday, according to Johnson County jail records.

Anthony Duane Smith, 46, is awaiting formal charges that are expected to be filed Monday in Johnson County District Court relating to the killing of Sharell Holoman of Wichita, said Officer John Lacy, a spokesman for the Overland Park police.

Police on Sunday responded to the shooting around 6 a.m. in the 9700 block of West. 145th Terrace. Prior to officers arriving, family members had taken Holloman to a hospital where she later died, Lacy said.

At the time of the shooting, there was a party taking place attended by several family members and friends, Lacy said.

Smith was arrested and questioned Sunday before being booked into the Johnson County jail about 10:30 p.m. on second-degree murder. The charge Smith is being held on alleges the killing was committed “unintentionally but recklessly under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life.”

Police are looking into the whether the house was one that could be rented on AirBNB. Although no listing for the house could be found on that site Monday morning, the home was listed on Vrbo for an average of $646 per night.

The listing indicates that the 5,000-square-foot house has six bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths and sleeps 16 people. The listing indicates that no parties are allowed and that only guests who book the house can check-in. No unregistered guests are allowed. Gatherings must be reviewed and receive prior approval. “The best Villa in Overland Park!” the listing said.

The house is also marked on Google Maps as Overland Park Kansas vacation property.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8742 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).