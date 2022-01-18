Man jailed in 110 mph police chase in Latrobe, Unity

Jan. 18—An Indiana County man is behind bars after a police chase on Route 30 that reached 110 mph, according to court papers.

Thomas David Beener, 52, of White Township, told Latrobe police that he had "smoked a bunch of meth" and was taken to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for an evaluation. He is charged with fleeing from police, resisting arrest, drug and related offenses.

A Latrobe officer on patrol at 12:30 a.m. Saturday spotted a Mercury Cougar drive through a stop sign at Lincoln Avenue and Route 982, according to court papers. As the officer followed the car on Route 982, the driver accelerated to 90 mph in a 40 mph zone, police said.

The driver got on Route 30 west into Unity and traveled 110 mph, driving through two red lights and at times was going the wrong way in eastbound lanes, according to court papers. Police said they apprehended him just off the highway using a Taser after the driver fled on foot carrying a backpack.

In his pocket and the backpack, police reported finding methamphetamine, psychedelic mushrooms, suspected cocaine, brass knuckles and other items. Beener was identified as the suspect and police learned his drivers license was suspended for a past impaired driving conviction, according to court papers.

He was arraigned the following day and was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $50,000 bail. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A Jan. 24 preliminary hearing is set.

Latrobe police said Beener had warrants out for his arrest in other matters. Somerset County probation officers are seeking to revoke Beener's parole in a 2020 reckless endangerment and resisting arrest case there, according to online court records.

