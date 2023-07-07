Man jailed for 48 years for murder of Elle Edwards

Elle Edwards, 26, was shot outside a pub in Merseyside in December 2022 - Family Handout/PA

The murderer who killed Elle Edwards after firing indiscriminately at a crowded pub on Christmas Eve has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 48 years.

Members of the 26-year-old’s family shouted “goodbye lad”, “scumbag” and “rat” as Connor Chapman, 23, was taken down from the dock at Liverpool Crown Court.

Chapman fired a Skorpion submachine gun at a group of people from a rival housing estate outside the Lighthouse Inn, in Wallasey, Wirral.

Ms Edwards was a “wholly innocent” bystander who was killed after being struck in the head by two bullets.

Connor Chapman was trying to kill two men from a rival estate, the court heard - Merseyside Police

Chapman’s co-defendant, Thomas Waring, 20, was sentenced to nine years in prison for possession of a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender.

The pair were sentenced by Mr Justice Goose on Friday.

The trial heard that the shooting was the culmination of a feud between gangs on the Woodchurch estate, where Chapman lived, and the Beechwood estate on the opposite side of the M53.

Chapman claimed he was at home all night when the shooting happened and that he had given another man, whom he refused to name, the keys to a stolen Mercedes parked in a car park near his home on Houghton Road.

But the jury found that it was Chapman who had driven the car to the busy pub and waited outside for almost three hours before launching the attack, which injured his targets, Jake Duffy and Kieran Salkeld, and three other men who were unconnected to the feud.

Tim Edwards, Elle's father, outside court following the verdict - Peter Byrne/PA

After the shooting he fled the scene in the car and drove to Waring’s house, where CCTV showed Chapman, with distinctive long hair, appearing to drop the gun on the pavement as he walked towards the address.

A week later, on New Year’s Eve, he and Waring, 20, drove to Frodsham, Cheshire, where they burned the stolen Mercedes.

As well as murder, Chapman was also convicted of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was also convicted of possession of a Skorpion submachine gun with intent to endanger life and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

