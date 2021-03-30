Man jailed, accused in 2019 city rape case

Mar. 30—A Johnstown man was jailed on Monday, accused of raping a woman at a West End residence in June 2019, authorities said.

City police detectives charged David Anthony Herdman, 30, of the 100 block of Garfield Street, with rape, indecent sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault.

According to a criminal complaint, the woman was in the attic area of a home checking on her cat when Herdman entered and allegedly assaulted her. He placed his hand to her mouth, preventing her from screaming, police said.

U.S. Marshalls found Herdman hiding in the Homer City area.

Herdman was arrigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison, after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond

