Man jailed in alleged Frostburg assault, kidnapping

May 30—FROSTBURG — A Cumberland man remained jailed Tuesday on assault and kidnapping charges after he allegedly assaulted and choked the mother of his child and after forcing his way into her vehicle on New Hope Road, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was taken to UPMC Western Maryland following the 3 a.m. incident that occurred in the 10000 block of New Hope Road, police said.

Deputies arrested Thomas Carlyle Lyddane a short time after the incident when he was located at Frostburg with the assistance of witnesses, Frostburg State University Police and the Frostburg Police Department.

The victim was located in the front seat of the vehicle at the time of the arrest and was treated at the scene by Allegany County Department of Emergency Services ambulance personnel at Frostburg before being taken to the hospital for further treatment of her injuries suffered in the alleged attack.

Police charged Lyddane with first- and second-degree assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment and numerous traffic offenses, including driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Lyddane was awaiting a bond hearing by a district court commissioner Tuesday morning, police said.