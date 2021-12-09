Man jailed on arson, other charges in Indian River County home fire as 'Lucky' dog saved

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A man accused of using gasoline and setting a home on fire Tuesday was arrested as firefighters saved a dog from the residence that was engulfed in flames, according to records and officials.

Travis Tanner Pippin, 36, listed on an affidavit as a homeless Vero Beach resident, was jailed by Indian River County Sheriff’s deputies on charges including arson, resist arrest without violence, cruelty to animals and trespass on property following the incident that began about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Indian River County Fire Rescue firefighters pose with "Lucky" who they saved from burning home in the 500 block of Caribbean Circle off Old Dixie Highway Southwest on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. In the front row are: Lt. Chris Matherly, Steve Smith and Lt. Bruce Weimann. In the second row from left to right are: Michael Duskin, Bryan Roberts and Zach Robertson

No one was injured, but the home in the 500 block of Caribbean Circle off Old Dixie Highway Southwest just north of Oslo Road was considered a total loss, Indian River County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Roger Dion has said.

Fire Rescue Lt. Chris Matherly said they could hear the dog barking inside the burning home.

Matherly said no one knew the dog’s name but that “we were calling him Lucky because he was in there with heavy smoke.”

Debbie Carson, of the sheriff’s office, said Thursday that Pippin “knew the property” and was aware a dog was inside.

“This wasn’t a random arson,” Carson said. “This guy didn’t just pick this home out of the blue and decide to do this.”

According to Pippin’s arrest affidavit, residents in the area reported a man walked up and poured gasoline in the garage/carport area. That man lit the gas and started walking away.

“While walking away from the residence, the male subject was confronted by a neighbor,” the affidavit states. “While exchanging words, the male subject threw gasoline in the direction of the neighbor and lit the gasoline on fire.”

Records show the incident was recorded on video, but Carson didn’t immediately provide it, saying in an email, “My understanding is that the video is part of evidence and cannot be released as the investigation remains ongoing.”

During a search of the area, Pippen was tracked and located by a Sebastian Police dog named Ghost, after sheriff's officials requested K-9 assistance, records show.

In October, Pippin had been issued a formal trespassing notice from the home by the sheriff’s office, according to records and Carson.

Vero Beach police arrested Pippin Nov. 14 on an aggravated battery charge, but the charge was dropped Monday, according to records accessed via the Indian River County Clerk’s website.

Indian River County fire officials and detectives are investigating a house fire in the 500 block of Caribbean Circle, off Old Dixie Highway Southwest after witnesses captured video that shows a man pour liquid from a red canister on the home and walk away as it erupts into flames on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

He pleaded no contest in Indian River County to four drug or drug-related charges and to a resisting an officer without violence charge in connection with a January 2020 incident.

He also pleased no contest in Indian River County to a possession of drug paraphernalia charge following a December 2020 incident.

Pippin was sentenced to prison in 2012 and was released the next year in connection with incidents in Brevard County, according to the Department of Corrections.

Pippin has an arrest history in Indian River County dating to 2004, though many of the early cases were dropped, records show.

